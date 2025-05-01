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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 82
Chapter 14, Problem 82

(b) Automobile catalytic converters have to work at high temperatures, as hot exhaust gases stream through them. In what ways could this be an advantage? In what ways a disadvantage? (c) Why is the rate of flow of exhaust gases over a catalytic converter important?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the function of a catalytic converter. Catalytic converters are devices used in automobiles to reduce harmful emissions by converting pollutants in exhaust gases into less harmful substances through chemical reactions.
Step 2: Consider the advantages of high temperatures in catalytic converters. High temperatures can increase the rate of chemical reactions, making the catalytic converter more efficient at converting pollutants into less harmful substances.
Step 3: Consider the disadvantages of high temperatures in catalytic converters. High temperatures can lead to thermal degradation of the catalyst materials, reducing the lifespan of the catalytic converter and potentially leading to the release of pollutants if the converter fails.
Step 4: Analyze the importance of the rate of flow of exhaust gases. The rate of flow affects the contact time between the exhaust gases and the catalyst. Optimal flow rates ensure sufficient contact time for effective conversion of pollutants.
Step 5: Discuss the balance needed in the flow rate. If the flow rate is too high, there may not be enough time for the reactions to occur, reducing efficiency. If too low, it could lead to back pressure and reduced engine performance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catalytic Converters

Catalytic converters are devices in automobiles that facilitate chemical reactions to convert harmful exhaust gases into less harmful emissions. They typically contain catalysts, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which accelerate reactions without being consumed. Understanding their function is crucial for evaluating their advantages and disadvantages in terms of efficiency and environmental impact.
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Temperature Effects on Reaction Rates

Temperature significantly influences the rate of chemical reactions, as higher temperatures generally increase the kinetic energy of molecules, leading to more frequent and effective collisions. In the context of catalytic converters, high temperatures can enhance the efficiency of the catalytic reactions, but they may also lead to catalyst degradation over time, presenting a trade-off between performance and longevity.
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Flow Rate of Exhaust Gases

The flow rate of exhaust gases over a catalytic converter is critical because it affects the contact time between the gases and the catalyst. A higher flow rate can lead to insufficient time for reactions to occur, reducing the converter's effectiveness. Conversely, too low a flow rate may cause overheating and inefficient conversion, highlighting the need for optimal flow conditions to maximize catalytic performance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Many metallic catalysts, particularly the precious-metal ones, are often deposited as very thin films on a substance of high surface area per unit mass, such as alumina (Al2O3) or silica (SiO2). (b) How does the surface area affect the rate of reaction?

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Textbook Question

The enzyme urease catalyzes the reaction of urea, (NH2CONH2), with water to produce carbon dioxide and ammonia. In water, without the enzyme, the reaction proceeds with a first-order rate constant of 4.15 × 10-5 s-1 at 100°C. In the presence of the enzyme in water, the reaction proceeds with a rate constant of 3.4 × 104 s-1 at 21°C. (c) In actuality, what would you expect for the rate of the catalyzed reaction at 100°C as compared to that at 21°C?

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Textbook Question

The enzyme urease catalyzes the reaction of urea, (NH2CONH2), with water to produce carbon dioxide and ammonia. In water, without the enzyme, the reaction proceeds with a first-order rate constant of 4.15 × 10-5 s-1 at 100°C. In the presence of the enzyme in water, the reaction proceeds with a rate constant of 3.4 × 104 s-1 at 21°C. (b) If the rate of the catalyzed reaction were the same at 100°C as it is at 21°C, what would be the difference in the activation energy between the catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions?

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