Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 89b
Chapter 14, Problem 89b

Consider the reaction A + B → C + D. Is each of the following statements true or false? (b) If the reaction is an elementary reaction, the rate law is second order.

Hey folks, welcome back. So here, I'm going to be writing the rate law for the given elementary reaction. So since here we're only given one elementary elementary reaction. Uh the rate law is going to be based off of this reaction. Now we do know that rate law only looks at reactant, right? And then ignores product product. So we don't really need to look at the product side here. So rate law, I was going to be Great Law equals two K, which is the rate constant, right? And then we're going to have the concentration of all of the reactant that we have here. We only have one reactant. So it's just going to be that reactant in H four S C. N. And then as far as the order, because we only have one mole of this compound on the reactant side, it's just going to be to the first power. But you don't really need to write this one. You can if you want to, but it's not necessary. So it's going to be this one right here. And I noticed that the reactant and the products look very similar to make sure that you Select the correct one. So it's the one that has the ammonia. And the thought of cyanide ion. So it's going to be read along this one right here. Okay, so that's going to be our answer. Thanks so much for watching and we'll see you in the next problem
