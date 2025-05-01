The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 was performed and the following data were obtained under conditions of constant 3Cl24:
(a) Is the following mechanism consistent with the data? NO1g2 + Cl21g2ΔNOCl21g2 1fast2 NOCl21g2 + NO1g2¡2 NOCl1g2 1slow2
The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 was performed and the following data were obtained under conditions of constant 3Cl24:
(a) Is the following mechanism consistent with the data? NO1g2 + Cl21g2ΔNOCl21g2 1fast2 NOCl21g2 + NO1g2¡2 NOCl1g2 1slow2
The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by iodide ion. The catalyzed reaction is thought to proceed by a two-step mechanism:
H2O2(aq) + I-(aq) → H2O(l) + IO-(aq) (slow)
IO-(aq) + H2O2(aq) → H2O(l) + O2(g) + I-(aq) (fast)
(a) Write the chemical equation for the overall process.
Consider the following energy profile.
(b) How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?
The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by iodide ion. The catalyzed reaction is thought to proceed by a two-step mechanism:
H2O2(aq) + I-(aq) → H2O(l) + IO-(aq) (slow)
IO-(aq) + H2O2(aq) → H2O(l) + O2(g) + I-(aq) (fast)
(c) Assuming that the first step of the mechanism is rate determining, predict the rate law for the overall process.
Consider the following energy profile.
(c) Which step is rate limiting?
Consider the following energy profile.
(a) How many elementary reactions are in the reaction mechanism?