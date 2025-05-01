A sample of nitrosyl bromide (NOBr) decomposes according to the equation 2 NOBr(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) An equilibrium mixture in a 5.00-L vessel at 100°C contains 3.22 g of NOBr, 3.08 g of NO, and 4.19 g of Br2. (b) What is the total pressure exerted by the mixture of gases?
Consider the hypothetical reaction A(g) ⇌ 2 B(g). A flask is charged with 0.75 atm of pure A, after which it is allowed to reach equilibrium at 0°C. At equilibrium, the partial pressure of A is 0.36 atm. (a) What is the total pressure in the flask at equilibrium?
Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant
Partial Pressure
Gas Laws
Consider the hypothetical reaction A(g) ⇌ 2 B(g). A flask is charged with 0.75 atm of pure A, after which it is allowed to reach equilibrium at 0°C. At equilibrium, the partial pressure of A is 0.36 atm. (c) What could we do to maximize the yield of B?
As shown in Table 15.2, the equilibrium constant for the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) is Kp = 4.34 × 10-3 at 300°C. Pure NH3 is placed in a 1.00-L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium at this temperature. There are 1.05 g NH3 in the equilibrium mixture. (b) What was the initial mass of ammonia placed in the vessel?
A sample of nitrosyl bromide (NOBr) decomposes according to the equation 2 NOBr(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) An equilibrium mixture in a 5.00-L vessel at 100°C contains 3.22 g of NOBr, 3.08 g of NO, and 4.19 g of Br2. (c) What was the mass of the original sample of NOBr?