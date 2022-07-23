Textbook Question
The phase diagram for SO2 is shown here. (e) At which of the three red points does SO2(g) behave least ideally?
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The phase diagram for SO2 is shown here. (e) At which of the three red points does SO2(g) behave least ideally?
In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (c) What is the value of Kp for any liquid in equilibrium with its vapor at the normal boiling point of the liquid?
In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (a) Write the equation representing the equilibrium between liquid water and water vapor and the corresponding expression for Kp.