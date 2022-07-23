Which, if any, of the following statements are true? (a) The stronger the base, the smaller the pKb. (b) The stronger the base, the larger the pKb. (c) The stronger the base, the smaller the Kb. (d) The stronger the base, the larger the Kb. (e) The stronger the base, the smaller the pKa of its conjugate acid. (f) The stronger the base, the larger the pKa of its conjugate acid.