Acid Dissociation Constant (Ka)

The acid dissociation constant (Ka) quantifies the strength of a weak acid in solution. It is defined as the ratio of the concentration of the products (the conjugate base and hydronium ions) to the concentration of the undissociated acid at equilibrium. Calculating Ka involves using the concentrations derived from the initial concentration of the acid and the change in concentration due to dissociation, which is influenced by the pH of the solution.