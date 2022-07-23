Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (e) Na2SO3.
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) AlCl3
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Key Concepts
Acid-Base Theory
Hydrolysis of Salts
pH Scale
Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (c) A solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. What is the concentration of the pyridinium cation at equilibrium, in units of molarity?
An unknown salt is either NaF, NaCl, or NaOCl. When 0.050 mol of the salt is dissolved in water to form 0.500 L of solution, the pH of the solution is 8.08. What is the identity of the salt?
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (b) NaBr
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following compounds are acidic, basic, or neutral: (c) Na2CO3
Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (b) Using Appendix D, calculate the Ka for pyridinium bromide.