Amphiprotic Species

An amphiprotic species is a substance that can both donate and accept protons (H+ ions). This dual capability allows it to act as an acid in some reactions and as a base in others. For example, the hydrogen sulfite ion (HSO3-) can donate a proton to water, forming bisulfite (SO3^2-) and hydronium (H3O+), or accept a proton from water, forming sulfuric acid (H2SO3) and hydroxide (OH-).