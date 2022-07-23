Write an equation for the reaction in which H2C6H7O5-1aq2 acts as an acid in H2O1l2.
The hydrogen sulfite ion 1HSO3-2 is amphiprotic. Write a balanced chemical equation showing how it acts as an acid toward water and another equation showing how it acts as a base toward water.
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Key Concepts
Amphiprotic Species
Acid-Base Reactions
Balanced Chemical Equations
Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (a) CH3COO-
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted–Lowry base on the left side of each of the following equations, and also identify the conjugate acid and conjugate base of each on the right side:
(a) NH4+(aq) + CN-(aq) ⇌ HCN(aq) + NH3(aq)
(b) (CH3)3N(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ (CH3)3NH+(aq) + OH-(aq)
(c) HCOOH(aq) + PO43-(aq) ⇌ HCOO-(aq)+ HPO42-(aq)
Give the conjugate acid of the following Brønsted–Lowry bases: (i) SO42-, (ii) CH3NH2.
What is the conjugate acid of HSO3-? What is its conjugate base?
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted– Lowry base on the left side of each equation, and also identify the conjugate acid and conjugate base of each on the right side.
(a) HBrO(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + BrO-(aq)
(b) HSO4-(aq) + HCO3-(aq) ⇌ SO42-(aq) + H2CO3(aq)
(c) HSO3-(aq) + H3O+(aq) ⇌ H2SO3(aq) + H2O(l)