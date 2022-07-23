Chapter 16, Problem 20b
Write an equation for the reaction in which H2C6H7O5-1aq2 acts as an acid in H2O1l2.
Video transcript
The hydrogen sulfite ion 1HSO3-2 is amphiprotic. Write a balanced chemical equation showing how it acts as an acid toward water and another equation showing how it acts as a base toward water.
What is the conjugate acid of HSO3-? What is its conjugate base?
Write an equation for the reaction in which H2C6H7O5-1aq2 acts as a base in H2O1l2.
Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (a) CH3COO-
Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (b) HCO3-
Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (c) O2-