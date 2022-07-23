Comparative Base Strengths

To compare the strengths of the acetate ion (CH3COO-) and the hypochlorite ion (ClO-), one must consider their conjugate acids: acetic acid (CH3COOH) and hypochlorous acid (HClO). The relative acidity of these acids can be assessed using pKa values; a higher pKa indicates a weaker acid and thus a stronger conjugate base. This comparison allows for determining which ion is the stronger base.