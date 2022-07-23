Textbook Question
Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HIO3, (ii) NH4+.
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Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HIO3, (ii) NH4+.
Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HCOOH, (ii) HPO42-.
NH31g2 and HCl(g) react to form the ionic solid NH4Cl1s2. Which substance is the Brønsted–Lowry acid in this reaction? Which is the Brønsted–Lowry base?
Give the conjugate acid of the following Brønsted–Lowry bases: (i) SO42-, (ii) CH3NH2.
Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (b) Does the acidity of each molecule increase or decrease as the electronegativity of the atom X increases?