Chapter 17, Problem 55
A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
Video transcript
(b) Write the expression for the solubility-product constant for each of the following ionic compounds: MnCO3, Hg(OH)2, and Cu3(PO4)3.
(a) I f t he molar solubility of CaF2 at 35 C i s 1.24 * 10-3 mol>L, what is Ksp at this temperature?
(b) If 0.0490 g of AgIO3 dissolves per liter of solution, calculate the solubility-product constant.
A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with lead(II) iodide contains 0.54 g of PbI2. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (a) pure water.
Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (b) 0.010 M KF solution.