Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of ionic compounds. It quantifies the extent to which a compound can dissolve in water, expressed as the product of the molar concentrations of its ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. A lower Ksp value indicates a less soluble compound, which is crucial for predicting which compound will precipitate first when ions are added to a solution.