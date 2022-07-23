Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (c) If 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 350 F.
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (b) The density of baking soda is 2.16 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of lactic acid in one cup of sour milk (assuming the rule of thumb applies), in units of mol/L. (One cup = 236.6 mL = 48 teaspoons).
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Key Concepts
Acid-Base Reactions
Concentration and Molarity
Density and Volume Conversion
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