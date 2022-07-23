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Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 119b
Chapter 17, Problem 119b

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (b) The density of baking soda is 2.16 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of lactic acid in one cup of sour milk (assuming the rule of thumb applies), in units of mol/L. (One cup = 236.6 mL = 48 teaspoons).

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1
Identify the chemical reaction involved: Sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) reacts with lactic acid (C3H6O3) to produce carbonic acid (H2CO3), which decomposes into water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2). The balanced chemical equation is: NaHCO3 + C3H6O3 → NaC3H5O3 + H2CO3.
Determine the molar mass of sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) using the periodic table: Na (22.99 g/mol), H (1.01 g/mol), C (12.01 g/mol), and O (16.00 g/mol). Calculate the total molar mass: 22.99 + 1.01 + 12.01 + (3 x 16.00).
Calculate the mass of baking soda in one teaspoon using its density: Density = mass/volume. Given the density of baking soda is 2.16 g/cm³, and one teaspoon is approximately 4.93 cm³, calculate the mass of baking soda in one teaspoon.
Convert the mass of baking soda to moles using its molar mass: Use the formula moles = mass/molar mass. This will give you the moles of NaHCO3 per teaspoon.
Calculate the concentration of lactic acid in mol/L: Since one cup is 236.6 mL, convert this volume to liters. Use the stoichiometry of the reaction (1:1 ratio) to find the moles of lactic acid, and then divide by the volume in liters to find the concentration in mol/L.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, baking soda (a base) reacts with acids in food, such as lactic acid, to produce carbonic acid, which then decomposes into water and carbon dioxide. Understanding this reaction is crucial for grasping how baking soda acts as a leavening agent in baking.
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Concentration and Molarity

Concentration refers to the amount of solute present in a given volume of solution, typically expressed in moles per liter (mol/L), known as molarity. To calculate the concentration of lactic acid in sour milk, one must convert the volume of milk into liters and relate it to the amount of lactic acid present, which is essential for determining its strength in the solution.
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Density and Volume Conversion

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, and it plays a key role in converting between different units of measurement. In this problem, the density of baking soda is given, which can be used to find the mass of baking soda in a specific volume. Understanding how to convert between grams, milliliters, and liters is vital for accurately calculating concentrations in chemical solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise.  (c) If 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 350 F.

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Textbook Question

A concentration of 10–100 parts per billion (by mass) of Ag+ is an effective disinfectant in swimming pools. However, if the concentration exceeds this range, the Ag+ can cause adverse health effects. One way to maintain an appropriate concentration of Ag+ is to add a slightly soluble salt to the pool. Using Ksp values from Appendix D, calculate the equilibrium concentration of Ag+ in parts per billion that would exist in equilibrium with (b) AgBr (c) AgI.

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Textbook Question

In nonaqueous solvents, it is possible to react HF to create H2F+. Which of these statements follows from this observation? (a) HF can act like a strong acid in nonaqueous solvents, (b) HF can act like a base in nonaqueous solvents, (c) HF is thermodynamically unstable, (d) There is an acid in the nonaqueous medium that is a stronger acid than HF.

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