Textbook Question
A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with lead(II) iodide contains 0.54 g of PbI2. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
639
views
A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with lead(II) iodide contains 0.54 g of PbI2. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
Consider a beaker containing a saturated solution of CaF2 in equilibrium with undissolved CaF21s2. Solid CaCl2 is then added to the solution. (a) Will the amount of solid CaF2 at the bottom of the beaker increase, decrease, or remain the same?
Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (c) 0.050 M LaCl3 solution.
Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (a) pure water.