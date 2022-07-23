Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It represents the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For calcium carbonate (CaCO3), Ksp can be used to understand how its solubility changes with pH, as the formation of bicarbonate and carbonate ions affects the equilibrium.