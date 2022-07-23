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Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 108
Chapter 17, Problem 108

The solubility product for Zn1OH22 is 3.0 * 10-16. The formation constant for the hydroxo complex, Zn1OH242 - , is 4.6 * 1017. What concentration of OH- is required to dissolve 0.015 mol of Zn1OH22 in a liter of solution?

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Identify the dissolution reaction for Zn(OH)_2: Zn(OH)_2 (s) \(\rightleftharpoons\) Zn^{2+} (aq) + 2OH^- (aq).
Write the expression for the solubility product (K_{sp}): K_{sp} = [Zn^{2+}][OH^-]^2.
Identify the formation reaction for the hydroxo complex: Zn^{2+} (aq) + 4OH^- (aq) \(\rightleftharpoons\) [Zn(OH)_4]^{2-} (aq).
Write the expression for the formation constant (K_f): K_f = \(\frac{[Zn(OH)_4^{2-}\)]}{[Zn^{2+}][OH^-]^4}.
Set up the equilibrium expressions and solve for [OH^-] using the given K_{sp} and K_f values, considering the total concentration of Zn(OH)_2 initially present.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Product (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For Zn(OH)2, Ksp = [Zn^2+][OH^-]^2, which helps determine the concentration of ions in a saturated solution.
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Formation Constant (Kf)

The formation constant (Kf) quantifies the stability of a complex ion in solution. It is defined as the equilibrium constant for the formation of a complex from its constituent ions. In this case, Kf for Zn(OH)4^2- indicates how readily Zn^2+ ions react with OH- ions to form the hydroxo complex, influencing the solubility of Zn(OH)2 in the presence of hydroxide ions.
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Equilibrium and Le Chatelier's Principle

Equilibrium in chemistry refers to the state where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed, it will shift in a direction that counteracts the disturbance. This principle is crucial for understanding how changes in OH- concentration affect the solubility of Zn(OH)2 and the formation of its hydroxo complex.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The value of Ksp for Cd(OH)2 is 2.5 × 10-14. (a) What is the molar solubility of Cd(OH)2?

Textbook Question
A solid sample of Fe1OH23 is added to 0.500 L of 0.250 Maqueous H2SO4. The solution that remains is still acidic. Itis then titrated with 0.500 M NaOH solution, and it takes12.5 mL of the NaOH solution to reach the equivalencepoint. What mass of Fe1OH23 was added to the H2SO4solution?
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Textbook Question

The solubility product constants of PbSO4 and SrSO4 are 6.3 * 10-7 and 3.2 * 10-7, respectively. What are the values of 3SO4 2 - 4, 3Pb2 + 4, and 3Sr2 + 4 in a solution at equilibrium with both substances?

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Textbook Question

(a) Write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when a solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl) is mixed with a solution of sodium formate 1NaCHO22.

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Textbook Question

(a) A 0.1044-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid requires 22.10 mL of 0.0500 M NaOH to reach the end point. What is the molar mass of the unknown?

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