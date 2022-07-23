Equilibrium and Le Chatelier's Principle

Equilibrium in chemistry refers to the state where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed, it will shift in a direction that counteracts the disturbance. This principle is crucial for understanding how changes in OH- concentration affect the solubility of Zn(OH)2 and the formation of its hydroxo complex.