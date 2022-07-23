Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is a mathematical formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where [A-] is the concentration of the conjugate base and [HA] is the concentration of the weak acid. For this problem, knowing the pKa of HF allows us to determine the required ratio of NaF to HF to achieve the target pH of 3.00.