Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the controlled oxidation of methane: CH4(g) + 12 O2(g) → CH3OH(g) (b) Will ΔG for the reaction increase, decrease, or stay unchanged with increasing temperature?
Acetylene gas, C2H2(g), is used in welding. (b) How much heat is produced in burning 1 mol of C2H2 under standard conditions if both reactants and products are brought to 298 K?
Key Concepts
Combustion Reaction
Enthalpy of Combustion
Standard Conditions
Consider the following reaction between oxides of nitrogen: NO2(g) + N2O(g) → 3 NO(g) (c) Calculate ΔG at 1000 K. Is the reaction spontaneous under standard conditions at this temperature?
The fuel in high-efficiency natural-gas vehicles consists primarily of methane (CH4). (a) How much heat is produced in burning 1 mol of CH4(g) under standard conditions if reactants and products are brought to 298 K and H2O(l) is formed?
(a) Using data in Appendix C, estimate the temperature at which the free-energy change for the transformation from I2(s) to I2(g) is zero. (b) Use a reference source, such as Web Elements (www.webelements.com), to find the experimental melting and boiling points of I2. (c) Which of the values in part (b) is closer to the value you obtained in part (a)?