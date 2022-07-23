Step 4: However, whether ΔG increases, decreases, or stays the same with increasing temperature also depends on the signs of ΔH and ΔS. If ΔH is positive and ΔS is positive, ΔG will decrease with increasing temperature. If ΔH is negative and ΔS is negative, ΔG will increase with increasing temperature. If ΔH and ΔS have opposite signs, the effect of temperature on ΔG will depend on the relative magnitudes of ΔH and ΔS.