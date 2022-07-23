Temperature Dependence of Spontaneity

The spontaneity of a reaction can depend on temperature due to the relationship between enthalpy and entropy. Reactions that are exothermic (negative ΔH) and have positive entropy (positive ΔS) are spontaneous at all temperatures. Conversely, reactions that are endothermic with negative entropy are non-spontaneous at all temperatures. The temperature can shift the balance for reactions that are spontaneous at low or high temperatures, depending on the signs of ΔH and ΔS.