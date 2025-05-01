Entropy (ΔS)

Entropy (ΔS) is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. A negative ΔS value, like -98 J/K, suggests that the reaction leads to a decrease in disorder, which can affect the spontaneity of the reaction. In the context of Gibbs Free Energy, the interplay between ΔH and ΔS at a given temperature determines whether a reaction will be spontaneous or nonspontaneous.