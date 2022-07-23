Textbook Question
(a) Which of the thermodynamic quantities T, E, q, w, and S are state functions? (b) Which depend on the path taken from one state to another?
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(a) Which of the thermodynamic quantities T, E, q, w, and S are state functions? (b) Which depend on the path taken from one state to another?
The Kb for methylamine (CH3NH2) at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (a) Write the chemical equation for the equilibrium that corresponds to Kb.
The value of Ka for nitrous acid (HNO2) at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (c) What is the value of ΔG at equilibrium?
(d) For a reversible isothermal process, write an expression for ΔE in terms of q and w and an expression for ΔS in terms of q and T.
The value of Ka for nitrous acid (HNO2) at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (d) What is the value of ΔG when [H+] = 5.0⨉10-2 M, [NO2-] = 6.0⨉10-4 M, and [HNO2] = 0.20 M?