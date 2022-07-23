Chapter 2, Problem 11c

A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. If a sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.429 g of carbon and 0.571 g of oxygen, what is its ratio of the mass of O to C? (c) According to Dalton's atomic theory, what is the empirical formula of the second compound?

