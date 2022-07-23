Chapter 2, Problem 11c
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. If a sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.429 g of carbon and 0.571 g of oxygen, what is its ratio of the mass of O to C? (c) According to Dalton's atomic theory, what is the empirical formula of the second compound?
In the Millikan oil-drop experiment (see Figure 2.5), the tiny oil drops are observed through the viewing lens as rising, stationary, or falling, as shown here. (a) What causes their rate of fall to vary from their rate in the absence of an electric field?
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (a) What is the ratio of the mass of O to C?
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (b) If a sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.429 g of carbon and 0.571 g of oxygen, what is its ratio of the mass of O to C?
Sodium reacts with oxygen in air to form two compounds: sodium oxide and sodium peroxide. In forming sodium oxide, 23.0 g of sodium combines with 8.0 g of hydrogen. In forming sodium peroxide, 23.0 g of sodium combines with 16.0 g of oxygen. (b) What fundamental law does this experiment demonstrate?
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (b) How do the numbers in part (a) support Dalton's atomic theory?
In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (b) How do the numbers in part (a) support the atomic theory?