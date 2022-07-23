Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 13a1
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 13a1

A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 17.60 g O

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine the mass of chlorine per gram of carbon. For a compound made of 0.55 g 550 g of carbon and 6.45 g of chlorine. And so what this means is we want to recall our formula for the mass ratio, which is going to be taking our mass of our designated adam, which in this case is going to be our mass of chlorine. And dividing that by our mass given for carbon. And so what we're going to have is in our numerator are mass for chlorine given in the prompt as 6.45 g of chlorine and in the denominator are massive carbon given in the prompt as .550 g of carbon. And this is going to give us a value equal to 11.7. Well we'll still have our units of grams and this is going to be 11.7 g of chlorine per gram of carbon. And this will complete this example as our final answer. So I hope that everything I went through is clear. But if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The radius of an atom of copper (Cu) is about 140 pm. (a) Express this distance in angstroms 1A 2.

797
views
Textbook Question

A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 88.00 g O

1274
views
Textbook Question

In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (a) Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of iodine in Compound 3.

742
views
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (a) What is the origin of second (mass of 159.834 amu) peak (of what isotopes does each consist)?

548
views