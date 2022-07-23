Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 12a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 2, Problem 12a

Sodium reacts with oxygen in air to form two compounds: sodium oxide and sodium peroxide. In forming sodium oxide, 23.0 g of sodium combines with 8.0 g of hydrogen. In forming sodium peroxide, 23.0 g of sodium combines with 16.0 g of oxygen. (a) What are the mass ratios of oxygen in the two compounds?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two compounds formed: sodium oxide (Na2O) and sodium peroxide (Na2O2).
Calculate the mass ratio of oxygen in sodium oxide. Given that 23.0 g of sodium combines with 8.0 g of oxygen, the mass ratio of oxygen to sodium in sodium oxide is 8.0 g of oxygen per 23.0 g of sodium.
Calculate the mass ratio of oxygen in sodium peroxide. Given that 23.0 g of sodium combines with 16.0 g of oxygen, the mass ratio of oxygen to sodium in sodium peroxide is 16.0 g of oxygen per 23.0 g of sodium.
Compare the mass ratios of oxygen in the two compounds. This involves comparing the ratio of 8.0 g of oxygen to 23.0 g of sodium in sodium oxide with the ratio of 16.0 g of oxygen to 23.0 g of sodium in sodium peroxide.
Express the mass ratios as a simple ratio or fraction to clearly show the difference in the amount of oxygen combined with a fixed amount of sodium in each compound.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (a) What is the ratio of the mass of O to C?

752
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (b) If a sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.429 g of carbon and 0.571 g of oxygen, what is its ratio of the mass of O to C?

829
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. If a sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.429 g of carbon and 0.571 g of oxygen, what is its ratio of the mass of O to C? (c) According to Dalton's atomic theory, what is the empirical formula of the second compound?

2001
views
Textbook Question

Sodium reacts with oxygen in air to form two compounds: sodium oxide and sodium peroxide. In forming sodium oxide, 23.0 g of sodium combines with 8.0 g of hydrogen. In forming sodium peroxide, 23.0 g of sodium combines with 16.0 g of oxygen. (b) What fundamental law does this experiment demonstrate?

5860
views
Textbook Question

A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (b) How do the numbers in part (a) support Dalton's atomic theory?

895
views
Textbook Question

In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (b) How do the numbers in part (a) support the atomic theory?

649
views
1
rank