Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 1a
Chapter 2, Problem 1a

A charged particle moves between two electrically charged plates, as shown here.

A charged particle moves between positively and negatively charged plates, illustrating electric charge behavior.

(a) What is the sign of the electrical charge on the particle?

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to determine the sign of the electrical charge on the particle that moves between two electrically charged particles shown below. So as we see, we have a positively charged particle and we have a negatively charged particle and we see this particle here. This circle is moving and bending towards in the direction of the negative particle. Therefore this makes this positively charged reason being is because like charges repel and opposite charges attract. So therefore if a particle is moving in the direction of a negatively charged particle, it must be itself positively charged. I hope this helped, and until next time.
