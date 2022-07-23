Chapter 2, Problem 2b

The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (b) If the mass of 293Nv is 293.15 u and that of 295Nv is 295.15 u, what is the atomic weight of Nv?

