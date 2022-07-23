Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 90b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 90b

(b) How many molecules of C13H18O2 are in this tablet?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have a question asking us to assume that a tablet only contains paracetamol C eight H nine N 02. And to calculate the number of paracetamol molecules in a 500 mg tablet. So we're going to start out with our 500 mg of paracetamol And then we want to change two g. So we're going to multiply By 10 to the negative 3rd g over one mg and then we are going to multiply by one mole of paracetamol, divided by The molar mass of Paracetamol, which is 151.16 g. And then we're going to multiply by avocados number 6.02, 2 times 10 to the 23rd molecules over one mole of paracetamol. So our milligrams of paracetamol are canceling out. Our grams of paracetamol are canceling out are moles of paracetamol are canceling out, leaving us with molecules And that equals 1.99 Times 10 to the 21st molecules of paracetamol. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (a) How many gold atoms are in the cube?

1045
views
Textbook Question

A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (b) From the information given, estimate the diameter in Å of a single gold atom.

912
views
Textbook Question

The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms: (a) Using arrangement A, how many Rb atoms could be placed on a square surface that is 1.0 cm on a side?

488
views
Textbook Question
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (b) CdSe quantum dots that are 2.5 nm in diameter emit blue light upon stimulation. Assuming that the dot is a perfect sphere and that the empty space in the dot can be neglected, calculate how many Cd atoms are in one quantum dot of this size.
673
views
Textbook Question

(a) Assuming the dimensions of the nucleus and atom shown in Figure 2.10, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?

384
views
Textbook Question

(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.

623
views