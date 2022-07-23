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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 25a
Chapter 2, Problem 25a

(a) Define atomic number and mass number.

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The atomic number of an element is defined as the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom of that element. It is denoted by the symbol \( Z \).
The atomic number determines the identity of an element and its position in the periodic table. For example, hydrogen has an atomic number of 1, meaning it has one proton.
The mass number of an atom is the total number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is denoted by the symbol \( A \).
The mass number is calculated by adding the number of protons (atomic number) and the number of neutrons in the atom. For example, if an atom has 6 protons and 6 neutrons, its mass number is 12.
While the atomic number is unique to each element, the mass number can vary among atoms of the same element due to the presence of isotopes, which are atoms with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number

The atomic number is the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position on the periodic table. For example, hydrogen has an atomic number of 1, indicating it has one proton. The atomic number also influences the chemical properties of the element.
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Mass Number

The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus. It is not the same as atomic mass, which is a weighted average of all isotopes of an element. For instance, carbon has a mass number of 12, which means it typically has 6 protons and 6 neutrons. The mass number helps in identifying isotopes of an element.
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Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For example, carbon-12 and carbon-14 are isotopes of carbon, with mass numbers of 12 and 14, respectively. Isotopes can exhibit different physical properties and stability, influencing their applications in fields like medicine and archaeology.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 58Ni. (b) What is the symbol of the ion obtained by removing two electrons from 58Ni?

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Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 63Cu. (c) What is the symbol for the isotope of 63Cu that possesses 36 neutrons?

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Textbook Question

(b) What is the identity of the element whose isotopes you have selected?

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Textbook Question

(a) Which two of the following are isotopes of the same element: 3116X, 3115X, 3216X?

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Textbook Question

(b) Which of these can vary without changing the identity of the element?

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Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 63Cu. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?

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