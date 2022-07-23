Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 25b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 25b

(b) Which of these can vary without changing the identity of the element?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

everyone in this example, the statement given says the identity of an element is changed by the number of blank. So we need to fill in this blank. What we should think of is atomic number, recall that atomic number is represented by the symbol Z. And we should recall that on or for a given atom on our periodic tables. We would find the atomic number and recall that it should also equal our number of protons for an atom. And so we can say therefore the identity of an element is based on atomic number and changed by the number of protons. So this would be what we use to fill in our blank. So we would say protons and this here is our final answer. To complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 58Ni. (b) What is the symbol of the ion obtained by removing two electrons from 58Ni?

98
views
2
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 63Cu. (c) What is the symbol for the isotope of 63Cu that possesses 36 neutrons?

674
views
Textbook Question

(a) Define atomic number and mass number.

635
views
Textbook Question

(a) Which two of the following are isotopes of the same element: 3116X, 3115X, 3216X?

1706
views
Textbook Question

(b) What is the identity of the element whose isotopes you have selected?

923
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in the following atoms? (c) 70Ga

2105
views