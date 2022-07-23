Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 24b
Chapter 2, Problem 24b

Consider an atom of 58Ni. (b) What is the symbol of the ion obtained by removing two electrons from 58Ni?

Welcome back everyone in this example, we're told if six electrons were removed from tungsten given by the symbol here in the prompt, we need to write the symbol of the ion that is formed. So according to the prompt, we are removing six electrons. Now before we apply this removal, we want to recognize two facts. So recall first that when we remove electrons, this corresponds to forming something known as a cat ion and we should recall that our symbol for a Catalan is going to correspond to a positive charge because we have a loss of electrons. Now, we should recall that when we instead add electrons. This corresponds to forming an an ion. And recall that an an ion corresponds to having a negative charge. So given in the prompt, we have our symbol for tungsten recall. That's a W on our periodic table and were given a number in the left hand exponents 84. We should recall that this number is known as our mass number A K A our atomic number and recall that this is calculated by taking our number of protons added to our number of neutrons. However, according to the prompt, we're only dealing with electrons here. So this is not going to change this number, removing electrons or adding electrons will keep our mass number the same. That is not going to affect that. So because we have a removal, we can say of minus six electrons were going to say that therefore our symbol is now going to be 1 84 tungsten. But now because we have removed electrons as we stated above, we're going to have a plus six charge. And so for our final answer, that is going to be this symbol here boxed in. So I hope that everything that I removed that I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
