Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 38b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 38b

Consider the mass spectrometer shown in Figure 2.11. Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (b) The height of each peak in the mass spectrum is inversely proportional to the mass of that isotope.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify the following statement as correct or incorrect and if it is false, change the statement so that it becomes correct. The intensity of a peak in a mass spectrum is directly proportional to the relative abundance of that isotope. This is correct. And we can use bro ming as an example. So with browning we have two isotopes which means that it is the same elements but it has different masses and that is bro ming 79 Which is its mass and bro mean 81 Which is its mass. And they can be found in abundance of about 5050. So the two peaks in the mass spectrum are in a 1-1 ratio. But if we had a different element that had more or less, it wouldn't be 1 to 1 ratio is only 1 to 1 ratio because they're found about 50 50. So this statement is correct. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Only two isotopes of copper occur naturally: 63Cu (atomic mass = 62.9296 amu; abundance 69.17%) 65Cu (atomic mass = 64.9278 amu; abundance 30.83%). Calculate the atomic weight (average atomic mass) of copper.

4359
views
Textbook Question

(a) Thomson's cathode-ray tube (Figure 2.4) and the mass spectrometer (Figure 2.11) both involve the use of electric or magnetic fields to deflect charged particles. What are the charged particles involved in each of these experiments?

655
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Consider the mass spectrometer shown in Figure 2.11. Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (a) The paths of neutral (uncharged) atoms are not affected by the magnet.

566
views
Textbook Question

Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (a) How many peaks will the mass spectrum have?

556
views
Textbook Question

Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (c) Which peak will be the largest, and which the smallest?

1035
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, locate it in the periodic table, give its atomic number, and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (g) arsenic.

1150
views