Chapter 2, Problem 40a
Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (a) How many peaks will the mass spectrum have?
(a) Thomson's cathode-ray tube (Figure 2.4) and the mass spectrometer (Figure 2.11) both involve the use of electric or magnetic fields to deflect charged particles. What are the charged particles involved in each of these experiments?
Consider the mass spectrometer shown in Figure 2.11. Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (a) The paths of neutral (uncharged) atoms are not affected by the magnet.
Consider the mass spectrometer shown in Figure 2.11. Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (b) The height of each peak in the mass spectrum is inversely proportional to the mass of that isotope.
Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (c) Which peak will be the largest, and which the smallest?
For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, locate it in the periodic table, give its atomic number, and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (g) arsenic.
For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, determine the name of the group to which it belongs (Table 2.3), and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (e) sulfur.