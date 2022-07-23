Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (e) cobalt(II) hydrogen carbonate (f) chromium(III) acetate (g) potassium dichromate.
Fill in the blanks in the following table:
Cation Anion Formula Name
Lithium oxide
Fe2+ PO43-
Al2(SO4)3
Copper(II) nitrate
Cr3+ I−
MnClO2
Ammonium carbonate
Zinc perchlorate
Complete the third column of the table.
Complete the fourth column of the table.
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Ionic Compounds
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds
Polyatomic Ions
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (a) sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate, (b) potassium peroxide and potassium oxide, (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite, (d) iron(II) oxide and iron(III) oxide
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (e) hydride ion and hydroxide ion, (f) magnesium nitride and magnesium nitrite, (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride, (h) cuprous oxide and cupric oxide.
"The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms:
(c) By what factor has the number of atoms on the surface increased in going to arrangement B from arrangement A?
(c) If extended to three dimensions, which arrangement would lead to a greater density for Rb metal?"
(b) Pentane is the alkane with a chain of five carbon atoms. Determine its empirical formula.