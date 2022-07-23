Chapter 2, Problem 30b

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom. Symbol 112Cd Protons 38 92 Neutrons 58 49 Electrons 38 36 Mass no. 81 235 Complete the second row of the table.

