Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the second row of the table.
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the second row of the table.
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the third row of the table.
Complete the fourth row of the table.
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (a) the isotope of platinum that contains 118 neutrons
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (d) the isotope of magnesium that has an equal number of protons and neutrons.
(a) What isotope is used as the standard in establishing the atomic mass scale?