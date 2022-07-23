Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 31b,c
Chapter 2, Problem 31b,c

Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (b) the isotope of krypton with mass number 84 (c) the isotope of rhenium with mass number 187

1
Identify the element symbol for krypton, which is 'Kr'.
Understand that the mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.
The mass number is given as 84, which will be the superscript to the left of the element symbol.
Determine the atomic number of krypton, which is the number of protons. Krypton has an atomic number of 36.
Write the isotope notation with the mass number as the superscript and the atomic number as the subscript: \( ^{84}_{36} \text{Kr} \).

Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in varying mass numbers for the isotopes. For example, krypton (Kr) has several isotopes, and the mass number indicates the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Nuclear Notation

Nuclear notation is a way of representing isotopes using the element's symbol, with the mass number as a superscript and the atomic number as a subscript. The atomic number indicates the number of protons, while the mass number represents the total number of protons and neutrons. For krypton with a mass number of 84, the notation would be written as 84Kr.
Element Symbols

Element symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations used to represent chemical elements on the periodic table. Each element has a unique symbol, often derived from its English or Latin name. For krypton, the symbol is 'Kr', which is essential for correctly writing its nuclear notation when identifying isotopes.
