Chapter 2, Problem 55
Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 59Co3+ Protons 34 76 80 Neutrons 46 116 120 Electrons 36 78 Net charge 2+
How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (b) oxygen atoms in Ca1ClO322
Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:
Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following models:
Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 133Cs+ Protons 35 15 Neutrons 46 16 30 Electrons 18 20 Net charge 1- 5+
Each of the following elements is capable of forming an ion in chemical reactions. By referring to the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of each: (c) As
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: (d) I