Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 53
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 53

Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:

3D molecular model showing atoms in a chemical structure for molecular formula analysis.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a three D. Model of a compound is shown below. White spheres represent hydrogen gray represents carbon and yellow represents sulfur identifies molecular and structural formula. So let's see what we have. We have one, 23 gray, Which means we have three carbon. We have one White. So we have six hydrogen. We have one yellow, so we have one sulfur. So now we're going to use our number of atoms S subscript. So we're going to have for our molecular formula C three H six S. And now for our structural formula, we're actually going to look at our groups. So if we look here we see we have one two ch three groups, So that would be CH three two and then our other carbon and our sulfur. So here is our molecular formula and here is our structural formula. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many hydrogen atoms are in each of the following: (b) Ca1C2H5COO22?

547
views
Textbook Question

How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (a) carbon atoms in C4H9COOCH3

551
views
Textbook Question

How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (b) oxygen atoms in Ca1ClO322

533
views
Textbook Question

Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following models:

745
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 59Co3+ Protons 34 76 80 Neutrons 46 116 120 Electrons 36 78 Net charge 2+

1573
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 133Cs+ Protons 35 15 Neutrons 46 16 30 Electrons 18 20 Net charge 1- 5+

720
views