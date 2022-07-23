Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (b) On treatment with hydrofluoric acid, silicon dioxide forms silicon tetrafluoride and water. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (c) Sulfur dioxide reacts with water to form sulfurous acid. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas. (e) Perchloric acid reacts with cadmium to form cadmium(II) perchlorate.
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (a) sodium phosphate (b) zinc nitrate (c) barium bromate (d) iron(II) perchlorate
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO3 (d) dinitrogen tetroxide (e) hydrogen cyanide
Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (a) BrO4- (b) SeO32- (c) arsenate ion
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (e) cobalt(II) hydrogen carbonate (f) chromium(III) acetate (g) potassium dichromate.
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (a) sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate, (b) potassium peroxide and potassium oxide, (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite, (d) iron(II) oxide and iron(III) oxide
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (e) hydride ion and hydroxide ion, (f) magnesium nitride and magnesium nitrite, (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride, (h) cuprous oxide and cupric oxide.