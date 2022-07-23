Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 74a,b,c,d
Chapter 2, Problem 74a,b,c,d

Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (a) sodium phosphate (b) zinc nitrate (c) barium bromate (d) iron(II) perchlorate

1
Identify the cation and its charge: Iron(II) indicates the iron cation with a +2 charge, written as \( \text{Fe}^{2+} \).
Identify the anion and its charge: Perchlorate is a polyatomic ion with the formula \( \text{ClO}_4^- \) and a -1 charge.
Determine the ratio of cations to anions needed to balance the charges: Since the iron cation has a +2 charge and the perchlorate anion has a -1 charge, you will need two perchlorate ions to balance one iron cation.
Write the chemical formula by combining the cation and anion in the correct ratio: The formula will be \( \text{Fe(ClO}_4)_2 \).
Ensure the formula is neutral: Verify that the total positive charge (+2 from one \( \text{Fe}^{2+} \)) balances the total negative charge (-2 from two \( \text{ClO}_4^- \)).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for determining the chemical formula of ionic compounds.
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves naming the cation first, followed by the anion. For transition metals, like iron, the oxidation state is indicated in parentheses. In the case of iron(II) perchlorate, the 'II' indicates that iron has a +2 charge, which is crucial for writing the correct formula.
Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Perchlorate (ClO4-) is an example of a polyatomic ion. Recognizing polyatomic ions and their charges is vital for accurately combining them with cations to form the correct chemical formula for ionic compounds.
