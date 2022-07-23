Chapter 2, Problem 76f
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (f) CH3COOH.
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (d) hypochlorous acid
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (a) hydroiodic acid
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (e) HClO4
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO3
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (f) tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.
Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas.