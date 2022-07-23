Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 76f

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (f) CH3COOH.

Hey everyone, Our question here is asking us to provide the name for the following compound. As we can see right here, we can recognize our former ion as h c 00 minus. So this means we simply added an H plus in order to create our compound. And since this is our former ion in order to name this, all we need to do is change the ending of A. T into icy. So the name of our compound is going to be formic acid since we simply added an H Plus to our form A ion. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
