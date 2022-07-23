(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.
The element argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with 18, 20, and 22 neutrons in the nucleus, respectively. (a) Write the full chemical symbols for these three isotopes.
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Key Concepts
Isotopes
Chemical Symbol
Mass Number
Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X
The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively. A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?
Copper (Cu) consists of two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.9296 and 64.9278 u. (a) How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of each isotope? Write the complete atomic symbol for each, showing the atomic number and mass number. (b) The average atomic mass of Cu is 63.55 u. Calculate the abundance of each isotope.
The element chromium (Cr) consists of four naturally occurring isotopes with atomic masses 49.9460, 51.9405, 52.9407, and 53.9389 u. The relative abundances of these four isotopes are 4.3, 83.8, 9.5, and 2.4%, respectively. From these data, calculate the atomic weight of chromium.