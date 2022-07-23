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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 94a
Chapter 2, Problem 94a

The element argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with 18, 20, and 22 neutrons in the nucleus, respectively. (a) Write the full chemical symbols for these three isotopes.

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Identify the atomic number of argon, which is 18, as it has 18 protons.
Determine the mass number for each isotope by adding the number of protons and neutrons: Mass number = Protons + Neutrons.
For the first isotope with 18 neutrons: Mass number = 18 (protons) + 18 (neutrons) = 36.
For the second isotope with 20 neutrons: Mass number = 18 (protons) + 20 (neutrons) = 38.
For the third isotope with 22 neutrons: Mass number = 18 (protons) + 22 (neutrons) = 40.
Write the full chemical symbols for each isotope using the format: \( ^{\text{Mass Number}}_{\text{Atomic Number}}\text{Element Symbol} \).
The full chemical symbols are: \( ^{36}_{18}\text{Ar} \), \( ^{38}_{18}\text{Ar} \), and \( ^{40}_{18}\text{Ar} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons in their nuclei. This difference in neutron count results in varying atomic masses for the isotopes. For example, argon has isotopes with 18, 20, and 22 neutrons, leading to different atomic masses while retaining the same chemical properties.
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Chemical Symbol

A chemical symbol is a one- or two-letter notation used to represent an element on the periodic table. The first letter is always capitalized, while any subsequent letters are lowercase. For isotopes, the chemical symbol is often accompanied by a superscript indicating the total number of protons and neutrons (mass number) and a subscript indicating the number of protons (atomic number).
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Mass Number

The mass number of an isotope is the total count of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is represented as a superscript in the isotope's chemical symbol. For instance, the isotopes of argon can be denoted as ¹⁸Ar, ²⁰Ar, and ²²Ar, where the numbers 18, 20, and 22 represent the mass numbers corresponding to the different neutron counts.
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