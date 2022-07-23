Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 96
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 96

Copper (Cu) consists of two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.9296 and 64.9278 u. (a) How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of each isotope? Write the complete atomic symbol for each, showing the atomic number and mass number. (b) The average atomic mass of Cu is 63.55 u. Calculate the abundance of each isotope.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we're told that magnesium has three stable isotopes with the following atomic masses. We need to identify the number of protons and neutrons for each of these isotopes and identify the isotope symbol. Our first step is to recall what an isotope symbol looks like. So we would have our element represented by X. We would have our atomic number represented by the symbol Z. And then above that we would have a representing our atomic mass. So we should recall that Z is our atomic number and A. Is our atomic mass A. K. A Our mass number. We want to recall that also our atomic number, Z is equal to our number of protons. And we also want to recall the fact that we can find atomic mass By taking our number of protons and adding that to our number of neutrons. So when we find magnesium on the periodic table, we're gonna find it in group two a. And we see that it corresponds to an atomic number or Z equal to a value of 12. And this tells us that we therefore have 12 protons for each of our isotopes of magnesium. So so far we can fill in our isotope symbol with our atom magnesium and we can fill in our atomic number as 12 here. So all we're missing is our atomic mass which is our a variable here. So given our first isotope mass were given a mass of 23.985 am use. And we're going to subtract this mass from our number of protons, which we just confirmed is 12 protons. And this difference gives us our number of neutrons equal to 12 neutrons. So to complete our first isotope symbol, we want to recognize that that atomic mass represents our atomic mass of our isotope. And so for our atomic mass symbol, we would just round this to about 24 since we have 23.9. So we can say that we have 24 for our atomic mass for our isotope symbol for our first isotope. And this is going to correspond with having neutrons. So this is our first answer for our number of protons and our number of neutrons As well as our isotope symbol for our first isotope here. We're going to take that second mass given 24. am use and subtract that from our number of protons in magnesium which we confirmed is 12 protons. And this difference gives us a value of 13 neutrons. And so to complete our isotope symbol for our second isotope, we would still have magnesium, we would still have the atomic number 12. However, we will have now the mass which we can round to 24.9. So we can round this to 25. So our mass number is now 25 for our second isotope. And this is our second answer which includes our number of protons are number of neutrons and our isotope symbol for the second isotope. And now we have that third given mass listed as 25. am use subtracted from 12 protons, which gives us a difference of 14 neutrons. And so to complete our third isotope symbol, we still have magnesium, we still have the number of protons or the atomic number is 12. And our mass number we can round from 25.9832. Now 26 for our third isotope. And so our third final answer is this isotope symbol here, the 12 protons and the 14 neutrons associated with this third isotope. So this will complete our answers for this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively. A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?

935
views
Textbook Question

The element argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with 18, 20, and 22 neutrons in the nucleus, respectively. (a) Write the full chemical symbols for these three isotopes.

1890
views
Textbook Question

The element chromium (Cr) consists of four naturally occurring isotopes with atomic masses 49.9460, 51.9405, 52.9407, and 53.9389 u. The relative abundances of these four isotopes are 4.3, 83.8, 9.5, and 2.4%, respectively. From these data, calculate the atomic weight of chromium.

1948
views
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (b) What is the mass of each isotope?

2503
views
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (c) Determine the average molecular mass of a Br2 molecule.

300
views
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (d) Determine the average atomic mass of a bromine atom

643
views