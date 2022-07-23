Chapter 2, Problem 96

Copper (Cu) consists of two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.9296 and 64.9278 u. (a) How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of each isotope? Write the complete atomic symbol for each, showing the atomic number and mass number. (b) The average atomic mass of Cu is 63.55 u. Calculate the abundance of each isotope.

