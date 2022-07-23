Chapter 2, Problem 48
Two substances have the same molecular and empirical formulas. Does this mean that they must be the same compound?
The structural formulas of the compounds n-butane and isobutane are shown below. (c) Which formulas—empirical, molecular, or structural—allow you determine these are different compounds?
Ball-and-stick representations of benzene, a colorless liquid often used in organic chemistry reactions, and acetylene, a gas used as a fuel for high-temperature welding, are shown below. (a) Determine the molecular formula of each.
What are the molecular and empirical formulas for each of the following compounds? Write the molecular formula for the following compound.
Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (a) Al2Br6
Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (b) C8H10
Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (c) C4H8O2