Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 46a
Chapter 2, Problem 46a

Ball-and-stick representations of benzene, a colorless liquid often used in organic chemistry reactions, and acetylene, a gas used as a fuel for high-temperature welding, are shown below. (a) Determine the molecular formula of each.

Ball-and-stick models of pentane and toluene, illustrating their molecular structures.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, We have a question telling us that pinto and and valuing our common non polar solvents, identify the molecular formula for each of the structures below So gray, it's going to be carbon and white is going to be hydrogen. So now let's look at painting. We have carbon and we have 10 11 12 hydrogen. So our molecular formula we use we use our numbers, we just counted as subscript. So C five H 12. Now, let's look at our tally ewing. So we have gray and we have white, which is hydrogen. So its molecular formula is C seven H 8. So here are our two answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
