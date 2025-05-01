During a period of discharge of a lead–acid battery, 402 g of Pb from the anode is converted into PbSO4(s). (b) How many coulombs of electrical charge are transferred from Pb to PbO2?
A voltaic cell is constructed that is based on the following reaction: Sn2+(aq) + Pb(s) → Sn(s) + Pb2+(aq) (b) If the anode half-cell contains SO4^2- = 1.00 M in equilibrium with PbSO4(s), what is the Ksp of PbSO4?
Key Concepts
Voltaic Cell
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
Equilibrium and Le Chatelier's Principle
During a period of discharge of a lead–acid battery, 402 g of Pb from the anode is converted into PbSO4(s). (a) What mass of PbO2(s) is reduced at the cathode during this same period?
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 4 Fe2+1aq2 + O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 ¡ 4 Fe3+1aq2 + 2 H2O1l2 (b) What is the emf of this cell when 3Fe2+4 = 1.3 M, 3Fe3+4= 0.010 M, PO2 = 0.50 atm, and the pH of the solution in the cathode half-cell is 3.50?
A voltaic cell is constructed that is based on the following reaction: Sn2+(aq) + Pb(s) → Sn(s) + Pb2+(aq) (a) If the concentration of Sn2+ in the cathode half-cell is 1.00 M and the cell generates an emf of +0.22 V, what is the concentration of Pb2+ in the anode half-cell?
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: (b) What is the emf for this cell when 3Fe3+4 = 3.50 M, PH2= 0.95 atm, 3Fe2+4 = 0.0010 M, and the pH in both half-cells is 4.00?
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 2 Fe3+1aq2 + H21g2 ¡ 2 Fe2+1aq2 + 2 H+1aq2 (a) What is the emf of this cell under standard conditions?