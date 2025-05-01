Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. Ksp provides insight into the extent to which a compound can dissolve in solution, which is crucial for determining the solubility of PbSO4 in this context.