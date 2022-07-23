Textbook Question
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: Al1s2 + 3 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Al3+1aq2 + 3 Ag1s2 What is the effect on the cell emf of each of the following changes? (a) Water is added to the anode half-cell, diluting the solution.
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A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: Al1s2 + 3 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Al3+1aq2 + 3 Ag1s2 What is the effect on the cell emf of each of the following changes? (a) Water is added to the anode half-cell, diluting the solution.
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: (b) What is the emf for this cell when 3Fe3+4 = 3.50 M, PH2= 0.95 atm, 3Fe2+4 = 0.0010 M, and the pH in both half-cells is 4.00?
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 2 Fe3+1aq2 + H21g2 ¡ 2 Fe2+1aq2 + 2 H+1aq2 (a) What is the emf of this cell under standard conditions?