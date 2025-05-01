A cell has a standard cell potential of +0.177 V at 298 K. What is the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction
(a) if n = 1?
A cell has a standard cell potential of +0.177 V at 298 K. What is the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction
(a) if n = 1?
For each of the following reactions, write a balanced equation, calculate the standard emf, calculate ∆G° at 298 K, and calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K. (b) In acidic solution, copper(I) ion is oxidized to copper(II) ion by nitrate ion.
For each of the following reactions, write a balanced equation, calculate the standard emf, calculate ∆G° at 298 K, and calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K. (c) In basic solution, Cr1OH231s2 is oxidized to CrO42-1aq2 by ClO-1aq2.
Using the standard reduction potentials listed in Appendix E, calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the following reactions at 298 K:
(a) Fe(s) + Ni2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Ni(s)
(b) Co(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Co2+(aq) + H2(g)
(c) 10 Br-(aq) + 2 MnO4-(aq) + 16 H+(aq) → 2 Mn2+(aq) + 8 H2O(l) + 5 Br2(l)