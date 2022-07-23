Textbook Question
The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.
(b) Is the electrode the anode or cathode?
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The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.
(b) Is the electrode the anode or cathode?
The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.
(a) Does the process represent oxidation or reduction?